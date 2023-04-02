Embassies of seven Latin American countries in France have expressed their strong rejection of the auction “The Empires of Light (IV) European Private Collections of Pre-Columbian Art”, organized by the auction house Millon et Associés and scheduled for next Monday, April 3.

The embassies of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Peru have objected in the strongest terms to the sale of these objects and have made a public call to stop these transactions. They have deplored that, once again, practices of illicit trade in cultural goods that undermine the heritage, history and identity of our peoples are maintained. “Auctions encourage looting, illicit trafficking and asset laundering perpetrated by transnational organized crime. They also threaten modern archeology by encouraging illegal excavations to extract objects and impede their investigation, thus hindering knowledge about human groups in the past,” they pointed out.

They added that the stolen pieces lose their cultural, historical and symbolic essence, reducing them to simple decorative objects for individuals. They also undermine the integrity of cultures and, therefore, of all humanity. They give rise to a counterfeit market.

The embassies are committed to active diplomacy, in defense of heritage through legal channels, bilaterally with the French government, and multilaterally, mainly via UNESCO.

In the case of France, the legal framework that regulates the sales and auctions of cultural property establishes that the restitution of the pieces depends on the will of the private possessor, which significantly limits our framework of action. However, they reaffirm their willingness to collaborate with concrete measures for the protection of our pre-Hispanic cultural heritage, the cultural assets of the colonial period and the fight against the illicit traffic of these pieces.