Latina, professor bullied by students and suspended by the principal – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – LATINA, MAY 09 – A 52-year-old teacher of the GB Grassi scientific high school in Latina filed a complaint with the prosecutor for having been bullied by her students, even ending up in hospital. As reported by Repubblica, on 30 September the teacher, on a precarious job for 10 years, was reportedly hit in the abdomen and sternum by a student pushed by a classmate, ending up on a stretcher at the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina.



Back at school, the woman would have discovered that it was not an accident, but a challenge between students which consists in making a teacher fall, film it and post the video on social networks: moreover, a note placed in the same period by the teacher it would have been published on social networks with the writing: “That tycoon of the substitute teacher”. The teacher was heard in the prosecutor’s office at the end of March, with the investigations focusing on five boys between 16 and 18 years old.



Meanwhile, the mother of one of the youngsters cautioned for another incident has filed a complaint at school in which the teacher is accused of verbal harassment of an explicitly sexual nature: the teacher was therefore also suspended by the headteacher, because she could cause “disturbance and prejudice” to the students. (HANDLE).

