The Latvian government passed a law that prohibits holding “certain public events” on May 9, the date of Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

According to the official document signed last Wednesday by Latvian President Egils Levits, the law aims to “protect public health and morals”, “show solidarity with the people of Ukraine” and “prevent contempt and undermining of the values ​​of Latvia as a democratic and national state, including the division of society, the glorification of war, military aggression, totalitarianism, violence, as well as the misrepresentation of historical events’, among others.

Therefore, on May 9, the holding of public shows and festive events, rallies, marches and pickets in outdoor public spaces will be prohibited throughout the country. In addition, the use of fireworks will be prohibited for 24 hours until 7 am on May 10 (local time). At the same time, public events that are in line with the objectives of the law, such as events commemorating the injured and deceased Ukrainians, will be allowed.

It should be noted that in Latvia, as in all of Europe, the anniversary of the victory over fascism in World War II is celebrated on May 8, since the unconditional capitulation of Germany was signed that day in Berlin, but in Moscow came into force on May 9, 1945 due to the time difference. However, even in Latvia itself, thousands of citizens often take to the streets on May 9 to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany and pay tribute to the millions of Soviet soldiers and civilians who died fighting fascism.

Earlier, Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, another ex-Soviet country, announced that Moldovan citizens who wear the Saint George ribbon on Victory Day will be fined. Last Thursday Recean pointed out that, once “the necessary regulations” were ready, the Ministry of the Interior would announce “how those who do not comply with the legislation will be documented and punished.” “Everyone should understand that these symbols are prohibited in Moldova,” he asserted.