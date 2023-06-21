Laugh, get excited, think about the Parioli Theater 2023/24 – Lazio

Season varies with attention to Italian dramaturgy

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 21 – The 2023-24 Parioli season will be eclectic, as needed for the audience of that theatre, but always attentive to quality, thanks to the artistic direction of Piero Maccarinelli, and in particular with the great merit of focus on contemporary Italian dramaturgy from Armando Curcio to Annibale Rbird, from Giovanni Grasso to Maurizio De Giovanni, from Cristina Comencini to Stefania Rocca, from Rosa Meduni and Roberto De Giorgi to Massimiliano Bruno. A season marked by ”Laughing, thinking, moving”, which is the function that every good show should have, even if laughter is more variable. Thus we begin on October 25 with the courageous, engaging ”Caso Kaufmann” by Grasso which takes us to Germany 1941 of racial persecutions with Franco Branciaroli, Graziano Piazza and Viola Graziosi and directed by Maccarinelli himself after a great success in Milan and it will arrive, with the 19th appointment, to close on May 26 with the ”Discorsi amorosi” by Riccardo Rossi with the participation on stage of the writer Riccardo Colombati. The main program is joined by Altri Percorsi, with a review of Stand-up comedy, an increasingly successful genre, curated by Paolo Ruffini; History on Trial: Guilty or Innocent?; appointments with the authors; various special evenings such as the one with Paolo Crepet who tries with ”Prendetevi la luna” to communicate his recipe for reacting to resignation, sloth, lack of hope which will range from ”Ebreo” by Alberto Ferrari to ”Tel chi Flippo ” by Filippo Caccamo; Children’s Theater productions on the weekends of September and October starting with ”The Little Prince” at Saint Exupery. Difficult to choose from the bill but we must remember at least one small masterpiece such as ”Ferdinando” by Annibale Rbird, IDI award, with and directed by Arturo Cirillo.



Giovanni Vernassa, Michele and Enzo Gentile, who are the producers of Parioli, underlined the importance of recognition by the Mic as Theater Production Center, complained about the absence of contributions from the Municipality and the Region, listed the co-productions with other theaters and buildings, mentioning the connection with the Teatro dei Marsi in Avezzano. (HANDLE).



