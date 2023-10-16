Launch of Innovative Technologies in Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay is set to showcase innovative technologies as it integrates them into the relay scene. The announcement was made during a press conference held on October 16, ahead of the relay launch on October 19.

During the press conference, the Hangzhou Asian Disabled Organizing Committee revealed that the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games torch relay will feature the use of smart bionic hands, smart bionic legs, and smart guide dogs. These cutting-edge technologies aim to convey the message that “technology changes life and makes the impossible possible,” while also bringing convenience to the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The integration of innovative technologies into the torch relay scene signifies a milestone in the advancement of inclusivity and accessibility. By utilizing these developments, the organizing committee hopes to raise awareness and understanding about the abilities and potential of disabled individuals.

The use of smart bionic hands and legs will not only empower individuals with physical disabilities but will also inspire others by showcasing their capabilities. These advancements in technology have the potential to revolutionize the lives of people with disabilities, enabling them to perform tasks that were previously considered impossible. The relay aims to highlight the significance of these technological advancements and create a more inclusive society.

Furthermore, the utilization of smart guide dogs during the relay will demonstrate the impact of assistance animals in enhancing the independence and mobility of visually impaired individuals. These highly trained dogs provide vital support by assisting their owners in navigating through various environments and obstacles.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay is expected to attract widespread attention, both from local communities and the international sporting community. The relay will pass through significant landmarks and communities, allowing people to witness firsthand the integration of innovative technologies in celebrating the abilities of disabled individuals.

The Asian Para Games is a multi-sport event held every four years for athletes with disabilities in Asia. The fourth edition of the games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from October 9 to 15, 2023. As part of the build-up to the games, the torch relay serves as a symbol of unity, strength, and determination.

As the torch is passed from one participant to another, the flame symbolizes the spirit and tenacity of the athletes. With the addition of innovative technologies to the relay scene, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay promises to be a powerful representation of the potential and achievements of disabled individuals.

The organizing committee encourages people to support and cheer for the torchbearers as they embark on this remarkable journey. The relay aims to inspire and unite people from all walks of life, proving that with perseverance, determination, and the support of innovative technologies, anything is possible.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Name: Qian Chenfei Yue Ziyan

Email: [email protected]

Editor’s Note: Li Ji

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. Any unauthorized use of this content will result in legal action in accordance with the law.

###

About China News Network:

China News Network (CNN) is a leading news agency in China, providing comprehensive and timely news coverage both domestically and internationally. With a team of experienced journalists and state-of-the-art news gathering technology, CNN is committed to delivering accurate, objective, and in-depth news stories to its audience.