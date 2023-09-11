Launch of SRMG documentary channel ‘Al-Sharq Documentary’

Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has launched a documentary channel ‘Al-Sharq Documentary’ in Arabic language.

According to the statement issued by SRMG, on this channel called Al-Sharq Documentary, content on topics like politics, business, economy and history can be seen.

Apart from this, viewers will also get unique information and comprehensive analysis on the latest trends, events and influential personalities on this channel.

Al-Sharq Documentary is a new addition to the award-winning ‘Al-Sharq News Network’ which already has Al-Sharq News, Al-Sharq Business Bloomberg, while Al-Sharq Discovery is also expected to launch soon.

SRMG said in a statement that what makes Al-Sharq Documentary unique is its in-house production capabilities, which go beyond well-known regional and global news headlines to provide in-depth and unbiased analysis. will provide access to exclusive, home-quality programming.



According to the statement, ‘While there is currently a dearth of locally produced documentaries, Al-Sharq Documentary is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by supporting the regional film industry and local and regional talent. promotes.’

Documentaries like ‘Space War’, ‘Real Madrid’, ‘Nuclear Now’ are currently being shown on Al-Sharq Documentary.

Al-Sharq Documentary is available on dedicated TV channels and social media accounts as well as live stream.

