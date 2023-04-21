9
At the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center, the launch of the APS strategy “Health at Home” of the Departmental Health Secretariat was carried out.
In the photo Ana María Montes, coordinator of the Management Group for Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection; the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, the secretary of Health of Huila César Alberto Polanía Silva and Alix Sánchez Zambrano, leader of Public Health.
