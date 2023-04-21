Home » Launch
News

Launch

by admin
Launch

At the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center, the launch of the APS strategy “Health at Home” of the Departmental Health Secretariat was carried out.

In the photo Ana María Montes, coordinator of the Management Group for Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection; the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, the secretary of Health of Huila César Alberto Polanía Silva and Alix Sánchez Zambrano, leader of Public Health.

From right to left The Secretary of Health of Pitalito Adriana Marcela Quintero, the leader of Ecopetrol Astrid Eugenia Buitrago, the Manager of the San Antonio de Pitalito Hospital Diana Victoria Muñoz and the quality advisor Glenda Ruth Pineda.
In the photo the manager of the Hospital del Rosario de Campoalegre Esperanza Galindo Yustres, the secretary of Social Protection of Aipe Korin Andrea Charry Vargas and the director of Health of Campoalegre Sandra Viviana Pastrana.
Deputy Alexander Vargas; Bishop of Neiva, Monsignor Froylan Casas; Emma Constanza Sastoque, manager of Neiva University Hospital; Liliana Vásquez, office adviser and Diana Muñoz, Pitalito Departmental Hospital manager.

See also  Migrants, public health, minimum wages and a hand extended to the M5S. Elly Schlein gives her first speech as secretary of the Democratic Party at the party meeting

You may also like

“The participation of young people is important in...

The way to the sports boarding school is...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Succeed and achieve your goals

US presidential candidate is suing the World Economic...

President of the Republic highlights works and promises...

‘The best place for begging is Pereira’

Folklore Museum shows last major exhibition before renovation

Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Around 200,000 objections to property tax assessments in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy