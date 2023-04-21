At the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center, the launch of the APS strategy “Health at Home” of the Departmental Health Secretariat was carried out.

In the photo Ana María Montes, coordinator of the Management Group for Promotion and Prevention of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection; the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, the secretary of Health of Huila César Alberto Polanía Silva and Alix Sánchez Zambrano, leader of Public Health.

From right to left The Secretary of Health of Pitalito Adriana Marcela Quintero, the leader of Ecopetrol Astrid Eugenia Buitrago, the Manager of the San Antonio de Pitalito Hospital Diana Victoria Muñoz and the quality advisor Glenda Ruth Pineda.

In the photo the manager of the Hospital del Rosario de Campoalegre Esperanza Galindo Yustres, the secretary of Social Protection of Aipe Korin Andrea Charry Vargas and the director of Health of Campoalegre Sandra Viviana Pastrana.