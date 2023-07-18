Launched the bow section of the second LSS for Chantiers de l’Atlantique

The bow section of the second LSS (Logistic Support Ship) unit ordered from Fincantieri by Chantiers de l’Atlantique under the FLOTLOG (“Flotte logistique”) program was launched at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.

The FLOTLOG program foresees the construction of four Logistic Support Vessels (LSS) for the French Navy by the temporary consortium formed by Atlantic shipyards e Naval Group under the Italian-French LSS program led by OCCAR (Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation) on behalf of DGA, the French Directorate General for Armaments, and its Italian counterpart NAVARM.

The LSS project, like that of the other units of the multi-year program for the renewal of the fleet of our Navy, is characterized by a very high level of innovation which makes the ship extremely flexible in the different profiles of use and with a high degree of efficiency .

The LSS combines the ability to transport and transfer liquid cargo (diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solid cargo (spare parts, food and ammunition) to other naval units. The first unit, “Vulcano”, was delivered by Fincantieri to the Navy at the beginning of 2021.

