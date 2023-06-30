Launching a Theme Party Day for Strengthening Party Spirit and Patriotism at Lotus Beiyuan Community

“Community Party Committee Launches Theme Party Day Activity to Promote Party Spirit and Patriotism”

Nanjing, China – The Lianhua Beiyuan Community Party Committee organized a theme party day activity on June 30, aiming to educate and guide party members and the masses in embracing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The event aimed to instill a high-spirited attitude towards modernization, enhance the sense of honor and mission among party members, and inspire their patriotic beliefs.

During the event, the secretary of the community party committee delivered a speech expressing sincere greetings and heartfelt appreciation, while presenting three suggestions. The first suggestion was for party members to be proud of their membership and strengthen their ideals and beliefs. Additionally, connecting with the masses was emphasized as the fundamental task of serving the people.

To acknowledge the dedication of outstanding party members, Cao Aijia, Secretary of the Party Committee, distributed the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal. The exemplary party members and volunteers from various branches were commended and their contributions were acknowledged. All party members were encouraged to follow their lead and learn from their dedication.

Furthermore, the community party committee presented a specially designed “political birthday” greeting card to the party members. The card included an oath to join the party and a message to commemorate their political birthday, reminding them of their original intentions and mission as Communist Party members.

Under the guidance of Secretary Cao Aijia, the party members revisited the oath of joining the party at the event. The aim was to instill a sense of pride and honor in being a Communist Party member and to emphasize the need for all members to fulfill their role as vanguards and examples within society.

This activity served to strengthen the original intent behind party membership, cultivate a strong atmosphere of praising and respecting the party, and further enhance the party spirit among members. It also aimed to reinforce the “four consciousnesses” and the “four self-confidences.” Going forward, the Lianhua Beiyuan Community will continue to deepen the study of the party’s history, draw strength from its progress, implement practical projects that benefit the community, and strive to improve the happiness and satisfaction of residents in the area.

