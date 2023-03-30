Electronic flag – Rabat On Wednesday, at the headquarters of the UAE Embassy in Rabat, the operation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s campaign to break the fast of the fasting person was launched.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Morocco, Al-Asri Saeed Al-Dhaheri, launched this humanitarian initiative, which falls within the framework of the spirit of humanitarian and brotherly cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

In a speech on the occasion, he said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s campaign to break the fasting person’s fast in Morocco, in its nineteenth session, is a praiseworthy year that His Highness has always “honored” within the framework of the strong humanitarian ties that bind our two brotherly countries, leadership and people.

After offering his warmest congratulations and best wishes to King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Emirati diplomat explained that this fraternal humanitarian campaign aims to “advance humanitarian work and alleviate the suffering of the needy groups.”