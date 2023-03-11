Public laundries, despite the passing of the years and the facilities offered by the modern world, are still maintained; This sacrificial work (hand washing) is carried out by some low-income women from Loja, who bring their livelihood to their home every day.

On Juan José Peña street, between Rocafuerte and 10 de Agosto, since 1953, the municipal laundry has been located, a site that opens its doors every day and provides a space for washing clothes by hand.

Rosa Machuca Riofrío, manager of the laundry located in this sector, told Diario Crónica that, for decades and at early hours, mothers of families have come from different neighborhoods to practice this trade.

“A few years ago they tried to incorporate the use of electric washing machines, but customers prefer that they do it by hand because sometimes there are delicate garments.”

experiences

In this place there are also clotheslines so that the clothes are delivered dry and to be able to give facilities to those who carry out this work.

“There are also people who cannot wash clothes in the houses where they rent because the owner does not allow them to.” Here the mothers also share daily experiences, stated Machuca Riofrío.

Experience

Estela Mercedes Salinas, while washing other families’ clothes with her skillful hands, recalled that since she was five years old she had been helping her mother with this task.

“A few decades ago we used to go to the river and lean on the stones to clean the clothes. I also learned to starch clothes and iron with charcoal, ”she related.

Today, at the age of 61, Doña Estela, as her colleagues affectionately call her, still does this job in the public laundry of Juan José Peña.

Effort

With this work, the fruit of her effort, she was able to study for her seven children, being a single mother; now, she is the grandmother of nine grandchildren.

She washes between six and eight dozen clothes a day. She said that this work is sacrificed, but it is not highly paid, “they charge USD 2 a dozen,” she added.

Likewise, he invited families from Loja to request this service, since “hand washing constitutes a source of income for the home.” (YO)

GIVEN

The Juan José Peña laundry was founded in 1953 and is maintained to this day.

Previously there were laundries on Gonzanamá and Azuay streets, but they no longer exist.