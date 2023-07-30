Home » Laura Angulo, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, is the new People’s Captain of the Sea
News

Laura Angulo, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, is the new People’s Captain of the Sea

by admin
Laura Angulo, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, is the new People’s Captain of the Sea

The representative of the Ciudadela 29 de Julio neighborhood, Laura Angulo, won the contest of the Popular Captaincy of the Sea 2023 and will host the Fiesta del Mar 2024.

Angulo was one of the strong aspirants to keep the kepi and had previously been elected as Captain of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police.

In interview with THE INFORMERthe new sea captain sent a emotional message to the other contestants: “They all did their best to give their all for this competition. They are very capable women. I know that huge projects are coming their way now and I wish them the best of luck,” she said.

It might interest you: Ciudadela, elected People’s Captain of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police 2023

Laura Vanesa Angulo added: “God has been my confidant at all times. It’s been a wonderful thing and he has given me his answer. Lastly, he invited all Samarians to “enjoy the Festival of the Sea healthily in the company of their families.”

You may be interested in: National Captains of the Sea carried out the most important tests of the contest

In the contest the second place went to Diana Carrascal, from Curinca. And the third place was obtained by Vanessa Mattos, from Taganga. The coronation will be this Sunday, July 30, at El Rodadero.

See also  Stations of the Cross takes place today in Hernandarias

You may also like

Real Madrid in aluminum bad luck – Ancelotti:...

African leaders called on Putin to return to...

Petro spoke of a special plan to recover...

The pond area in the castle park becomes...

He took his tenant out of the house...

Pasha Hawaii’s LNG-powered container ship Janet Marie makes...

Aspirational designs synonymous with elegance for all

100 gigabytes of data per day: “Euclid” reveals...

They kicked out earthquake survivors staying in KYK...

Valledupar in the top 5 of the hottest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy