Laura Angulo, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, is the new People’s Captain of the Sea

The representative of the Ciudadela 29 de Julio neighborhood, Laura Angulo, won the contest of the Popular Captaincy of the Sea 2023 and will host the Fiesta del Mar 2024.

Angulo was one of the strong aspirants to keep the kepi and had previously been elected as Captain of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police.

In interview with THE INFORMERthe new sea captain sent a emotional message to the other contestants: “They all did their best to give their all for this competition. They are very capable women. I know that huge projects are coming their way now and I wish them the best of luck,” she said.

Laura Vanesa Angulo added: “God has been my confidant at all times. It’s been a wonderful thing and he has given me his answer. Lastly, he invited all Samarians to “enjoy the Festival of the Sea healthily in the company of their families.”

In the contest the second place went to Diana Carrascal, from Curinca. And the third place was obtained by Vanessa Mattos, from Taganga. The coronation will be this Sunday, July 30, at El Rodadero.

