Laura Ardila announces censorship of Planet for not publishing a book about the Char

The journalist Laura Ardila denounced that the publisher Planeta has refused to publish a book containing two years of his journalistic investigation into the Char family, the political clan that rules and has many businesses on the Caribbean coast.

“After two years of research and writing, when it was already published, with a cover and ready to print, Editorial Planeta decided not to publish my book ‘La costa nostra’. He argues fear of a lawsuit,” Ardila assured in a column in “El Espectador”.

The Chars are a traditional family from Barranquilla of Syrian descent that has been building a fortune through businesses and businesses, especially on the coast, which include supermarkets, soccer teams, and has launched several of the brothers into politics.

Also read: Myths and truths about fentanyl in Colombia

The journalist explained that the proposal was presented to the publisher at the end of 2020 and in March of the following year they signed the contract. In these years, she had an editor who “prompted her, reviewed the text” and was “excited” with each advance.

Besides, the book was edited by Juanita León, director of La Silla Vacía, the portal specialized in politics where Ardila worked for many years, and legally reviewed by the El Veinte Foundation, which is dedicated to legally defending journalists and the media in cases of freedom of expression.

This foundation, directed by the lawyer Ana Bejarano, suggested that she include the intimidating messages that the journalist received during the investigation so that “readers understand the challenges that this type of journalistic work implies.”

In June of this year the book went to print, but a few days ago Ardila was summoned to a meeting where the editorial director of Planeta for the Andean region, Mariana Marczuk, told the journalist that the book was not going to be published. due to “the legal risk of a possible claim for moral damages”.

“The non-publication of this book opens a possibility of risk for mebecause many of the characters that the story alludes to already know that it exists but -at least as far as I know- they still don’t know its content”, denounced the journalist.

FLIP’s response after Laura Ardila’s complaint:

The Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP), to whose board Ardila belongs, stressed this Sunday that Planeta’s decision “It is harmful and affects the disclosure of an investigation of interest to the public.”

“At FLIP we recognize that in the country there is a tendency for powerful people to resort abusively to legal tools to silence complaints of public interest,” said the foundation, which warned of the risk of “similar measures” by the media and publishers. to “prevent litigious risks” ahead of the regional elections in October.

Also: Controversial proposal by MinTransporte to encourage the use of public transport

One of the Char brothers, Alejandro Char -who was an electoral candidate for the Presidency last year- has announced that he will run for Mayor of Barranquilla, a position he already held from 2016 to 2020.

Planeta has not yet returned the manuscript to Ardila, who cannot publish the book in another publishing house and who assures that a “silencing effect” and “prior censorship” have occurred.