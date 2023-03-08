Dekko: reggaeton player who seeks to represent the Colombian coast

Daniel Esquiaqui Lecomte, better known as Dekko, is the artist from Barranquilla who since 2021 has been positioning itself as one of the revelations of the urban genre. With a fresh style, the 23-year-old artist seeks to conquer new stages with his music and swing.

KienyKe.com chatted with Dekko about what is coming for his musical career in 2023, where he has the goal of making everyone dance and sing with his new releases, as well as leaving the name of the Colombian coast high.

Precisely, Dekko, who in recent years has had an important reception for his songs that have stood out from other musical proposals, mentioned that he is already working on his next album that he announced will be out very soon:

“This album says Barranquilla everywhere, I am very coastal and well, my songs are too, my flow, the flavor of the Caribbean, of the beach is felt in the music and obviously an export product”highlighted the young reggaeton player.

On the other hand, the singer from the coast also took advantage of the meeting to talk about the expectations he has with this new album where he hopes to show his face on the coast in the coastal scene.

Also read: Who is Hugo Patiño’s wife?

Also: Claudia Bahamón’s heartbreaking message about her father

The singer grew up in a humble neighborhood of Barranquilla, which he names in his songs as ‘DownTown’, affirms that he has not had an easy life, but he has had to experience many things that helped him mature at an early age.

Other information about Dekko

Before becoming famous, he was dedicated to working as a shoemaker, clothing salesman, waiter or various trades. The art of shoemaking was prolonged and by his own means he learned and had different clients.

He was in university life studying a semester of Business Administration and four of Civil Engineering. After college, he started his shoe company where he did sandals y women’s platforms.

Her step from becoming a businessman to a singer was thanks to her grandmother, since after she attended the 50-year meeting, many of her colleagues told how they had fulfilled their dreams and her grandmother had stayed behind raising her children.

Surprisingly, the beginnings of Dekko They were not in the urban genre, but, with the vallenato where he performed songs of the genre to the public and managed to connect people with the lyrics.

For some artists, his character in the artistic world is different from everyday life, but for him, it is the same person only with a different name. He remains transparent with his friends and family.

One of the artist’s biggest hits is 12×3, which was released on his YouTube channel a year ago and currently has more than 189 billion views on platforms like Spotify.