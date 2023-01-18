Julian Andres Santa

Sport stars in great life stories where daily improvement, sacrifices and the desire to want to be visible and to be able to give greatness to their discipline and the department stand out. Among these cases, the one born in Mistrató 26 years ago, Laura Osorio Arredondo, who with honors has gradually become an ambassador par excellence in jiu jitsu, at the Pereira Top Team Academy, stands out.

“I started training almost eight years ago in the Risaraldense league through my husband who is a professor, black belt. I saw him training and he caught my attention, I never played sports because I was more inclined towards art and music, I am a clarinetist and I had not found a discipline that I liked and when I saw them training it occurred to me to start and from the first class I took discipline and with the focus of competition”.

Few women practice it

“It was very difficult for me at the beginning because in fact in Colombia there are not many women who practice combat sports so let’s say that at the moment in the academy we are three representing Risaralda in the competitions but it has been complicated because I measure 1.57 and 54 kilos and everything time you find men whose smallest are 60 kilos and it’s complicated but that’s what we train for”.

Silver medalist in Italy

The great achievement that Laura Osorio has obtained in her career occurred in Rome, where she won a silver medal. “In the International Jiu Jitsu Federation, I was participating in three big tournaments that they have: the South American, the European and the World Cup and I competed in the European where I got a silver medal. It was in Rome, Italy, in November 2022.”

Anecdote in Italy

“I was at 58 kilos when the opportunity came up to go compete in Europe because my teachers were going to give me financial support. I started the diet nine weeks in advance to drop to 51.5 kilograms. I was at my weight before the trip, in Europe I did not have an exact scale to weigh myself and that day of the competition, I arrived at 53 kilos and it was 51.5, that is, I was a kilo and a half over and the bad thing is that they they weigh and one goes to fight ”.

He had to cut his hair

“Before they called the official weigh-in, I wrapped myself in sweaters and sweatshirts. I started spitting, jogging and even crying to eliminate liquids from my body and I went down to 51.7 and they called me to weigh in but I had to be exact, they gave me five minutes of opportunity and I had no other choice, my teacher asked me to cut myself the hair and I had to do it. From one they weighed me and I ran to the other side of the coliseum to do my first fight. I won on points 3-0 and went to the final where I lost by armbar. I also had to cut a part of my competition shirt to find the exact weight.

They made a mural in Mistrató

“When I came second in Europe, from the Mayor’s Office they hired someone to do the mural, also taking advantage of the fact that Ana María Guzmán was there and paying tribute to both of us. They welcomed us and we toured the town talking with promising children from the municipality”.

They hope to have support from the league

“Since the league there hasn’t been a lot of budget or I don’t know what’s going on so economically we haven’t received support from them for any event and this year we are in talks with the president of the league so that he can support himself and have that backing. but so far of the 16 tournaments I’ve participated in and won, if I’ve received support in one or two, it’s been a lot”.

About jiu jitsu

“Many confuse it with judo, taekwondo or other martial arts, but jiu jitsu is different, it brings together techniques from all these arts but blows are not handled, the idea is to knock down, control and submit the opponent by means of keys, dislocations, strangulations , fractures or some way to make him give up”, explains the athlete Laura Osorio.

The athlete also gives workshops and self-defense training to women.

Regarding his first participation, he replied: “It was in a National in Cali in 2017 because when I was preparing for my first competition in 2015, I got pregnant and since then I have been winning all the competitions until 2018.”