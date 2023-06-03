Home » Laura Sarabia, Petro’s right hand who fell due to a possible abuse of power
News

Laura Sarabia, Petro’s right hand who fell due to a possible abuse of power

by admin
Laura Sarabia, Petro’s right hand who fell due to a possible abuse of power

A case worthy of series

In recent weeks, the discreet Sarabia has gained relevance with articles praising her management. “He is one of the youngest people here and one of those who has the most leadership in my country,” Petro told the OAS in the midst of protocol greetings after saying his name and with a proud smile.

However, this popularity and recognition earned through work has been marred this week by a case worthy of a television series and where the doubts and procedures recall practices harshly criticized in other governments and in obscure stages of the country.

Last Saturday it was learned from a publication in Semana magazine that Sarabia’s nanny, Marelbys Meza, was accused in January of stealing a briefcase with an unspecified amount of money. When the senior official learned of the theft, Meza was taken to the presidential palace facilities where she was interrogated and subjected to polygraph tests without a court order.

Until then, the scandal was due to the possible abuse of power by the State to try to clarify a particular matter, but her previous boss and the person who got her into politics entered the radar: the ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, to who is credited with much of Petro’s electoral success.

Sarabia worked with Benedetti, exercising a role similar to that of now with Petro, but the president decided to stay with her, while Benedetti -a political wolf who does not have the best ethical reputation- he sent to Caracas.

A report by journalist Daniel Coronell says that Benedetti got tired and tried to ask his former employee for a position with more power, whom he also “transferred” to Meza as a babysitter.

See also  Heavy rainfall in Hebei transferred to the northeast, and various departments cooperated to ensure the normal living order of the people | Langfang City | Hebei Province_ Sina News

The story took a new turn when this Thursday the magazine Cambio revealed that Meza was not only interrogated without a warrant but also that her phone was intercepted by the Police, who used as a front an operation against the criminal gang Clan del Golfo in the department of collided.

You may also like

Economy: The heating law could be staggered according...

Actress Mansha Pasha appealed for the recovery of...

288 dead and hundreds injured in train accident...

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly important...

Ernesto Luna begins sowing of the winter cycle...

Gustavo Gutiérrez and ‘El Turco’ Gil will be...

Where the “most miserable” Carinthian drink can be...

in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia the rejection is...

Petro announced installation of dialogue with members of...

Bicycle industry: After the Corona bottleneck, the dealers’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy