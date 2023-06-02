Laura Sarabia resigns after scandal that shakes the government of Petro

In the midst of the scandal generated by the theft of $7,000 from the head of the Office, Laura Sarabia, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, confirmed in an interview with Caracol Radio that the official presented her resignation letter after the controversy broke out.

The resignation of Sarabia, one of the most influential people in the Casa de Nariño, occurred in response to the commotion caused by the accusations of her former babysitter, Marelbys Meza Buelvas, who denounced in Semana magazine that she had been subjected to a polygraph test in the basement of the Galán building, attached to the Presidency, after being identified as responsible for the robbery.

Likewise, Velasco assured in the interview that “Presenting a letter of resignation does not imply acknowledging any responsibility, but assuming a politically responsible attitude so that the President does not feel tied down if he has to make a decision.”

Both Sarabia and the Presidency have supported the reliability process and ensure that the procedures comply with all legal authorizations. Meanwhile, the Headquarters for the Presidential Protection of the Republic affirmed: “The reliability procedures advanced to all the people in the circle of the Head of the Presidential Office have all the authorizations required by law and consist of audio and video in the custody of the Presidential Protection Headquarters, and are available to all competent authorities”. Likewise, all those involved have rejected the accusations of abuse of power, misuse of public resources and mistreatment of defenseless people.

As revealed by the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, the former babysitter was the object of telephone interceptions since January 30, the same day that she was subjected to the polygraph test.

President Petro, who met with Sarabia and the ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, involved in the scandal, stated that “accusing the government of the exchange of illegal interceptions is so irresponsible. No member of the government has given any order for wiretapping.”

In addition, the head of state announced that this Friday he will rule on the decisions made around the polygraph case, raising expectations about the actions that will be taken to clarify the situation and restore confidence in the Petro government.