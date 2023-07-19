Laura Sarabia spoke after her statement in the CNE for money in the Petro campaign

After attending the summons made by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, which required her to give her version about the money that entered the campaign of today’s President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, Former Chief of Staff Laura Sarabia spoke and made it clear that she will be willing to answer any call from the authorities on this matter.

After reading a statement, which lasted for just over a minute, Sarabia stated that she is ready to give the explanations requested by the control and justice agencies, as long as -according to her statement- they are actions of their competence and knowledge. And, immediately afterwards, she dismissed that she had anything to do with resource management.

“On this occasion, before the honorable magistrates of the National Electoral Council (CNE), I answered the questions that they asked me and gave clarity about my functions and activity in the campaign of President Gustavo Petro Urrego,” said the former official in her statement, after meet with the robed Álvaro Hernán Prada and Benjamín Ortiz.

“I reiterated that my role in the campaign was the construction of the agenda of the then presidential candidate and that it had no relationship with financing,” added Sarabia, who with his statement responded to the versions that have emerged after hearing the audios of the outgoing ambassador. from Colombia in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti; in which it was mentioned that 15,000 million pesos would have entered the Petro campaign, coming from the Atlantic Coast.

And he emphasized that by instruction of the then candidate Gustavo Petro, “any donation or income of money or resources of any kind should be processed by the campaign manager, under the conditions of the same.” That is to say, he had to have the authorization of Ricardo Roa, who fulfilled this task in the aspiration of the candidate of the Historical Pact.

“My presence on this stage is none other than to show my willingness and commitment to the relevant authorities. I will continue fighting to defend my innocence and my good name, ”he concluded in his speech.

This was the moment of the arrival of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, at the facilities of the National Electoral Council (CNE), to give a statement on the financing scandal of President Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

The controversial audios of Benedetti

Sarabia’s appearance occurred after in June 2023 Semana magazine revealed the audios in which Benedetti was heard talking about the 15,000 million pesos that would have been managed by him for the campaign of today’s president. And that, apparently, would have dubious origin.

“So, please, please, don’t come to tell me that it was because of a ‘fuck’ (…) that I was there, for whatever (…), tie people up, nobody leaves me lying there for three hours, a man who He held a hundred meetings in a political campaign, a man who got 15,000 million and now… that I looked for all the money and you know it more than anyone, so that it went to the hotels, so that it came here and everything else ” , was heard in the conversation revealed by the aforementioned medium.

In a later interview, the diplomat indicated that the current deputy from the Atlantic and son of the president, Nicolás Petro, had obtained resources for his father’s campaign, but that the contributors, according to his words, “were not entrepreneurs.”

“I have some indications because of Nicolás. I have always had very serious indications of what was happening. When the complaint against him comes out, I start to put together the puzzle, I travel to Cartagena the following week, and I ask what happened and they tell me some stories, ”he told Semana.

For his part, Benedetti, who will hold the post of ambassador until July 19, 2023, sent a letter to the magistrates of the National Electoral Council in which he informed them that he will avail himself of the right to remain silent; in a day in which he was active on social networks, since he uploaded photos exercising. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

