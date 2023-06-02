Laura Sarabia would have resigned from her position in the Government

On the night of this Thursday it was learned that, apparently, since last Monday Laura Sarabiachief of staff to the president Gustavo PetroHe presented him with his letter of resignation. This as a consequence of the scandal that does not stop growing in relation to Marelbys Mezaa babysitter who worked for her and who is accused of stealing money, but also who would have been subjected to irregular procedures as a interrogation with polygraph at Casa de Narino.

The controversy grew when it was learned that Meza would have been being intercepted. Both the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the National Police confirmed this fact and announced investigations, since Dijin agents would be involved in procedures that were not very transparent.

National Police confirms hits on Marelbys Meza, Laura Sarabia’s nanny

On the afternoon of this Thursday, one of the most awaited statements by public opinion was released: the one from the National Police in relation to the tricks that have been done to Marelbys Meza, Laura Sarabia’s nanny. Apparently, agents of the Live they would have adulterated a series of reports to justify the irregular interceptions.

Among other things, they indicate that Brigadier José Luis Ramírez informed William Salamanca, general director of the Police, on May 31, that a judicial agent from that unit had gone to the Prosecutor’s Office for a sworn statement.

This statement has to do with a prosecutor’s request to enter two telephone lines for the investigation against a criminal structure. That petition is from January 26.

There everything is related to the statements of the attorney general Francisco Barbosa, who said that an organized crime prosecutor in Chocó intercepted the lines of two employees of Laura Sarabia.

72 hours after the interceptions began, the judicial analyst reported that the content of the calls had nothing to do with an investigation against the Clan del Golfo.

Given this information provided by the Director of the DIJIN, the General Directorate ordered the General Inspectorate to carry out the rigorous actions.

Prosecutor’s Office confirms “shots” to Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny and another employee

As had been speculated for a few hours, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, headed by Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, confirmed that in the midst of the case of Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny, Marelbys Meza, illegal interceptions were carried out by the national government not only to the former employee of the chief of staff but also an employee still in office.

It was during a press conference held by the head of the Attorney General’s Office, together with deputy prosecutor Martha Mancera, that Barbosa revealed that both telephone lines had been tapped or “wired,” as this practice is also known, through of an order that he would point to Meza as a cook for one of the leaders of the Clan del Golfo.

In fact, the Attorney General recalled that the event brings to the present day other episodes in Colombian history of human rights violations, such as those carried out during the existence of F2 and the Intelligence and Counterintelligence Command that spread terror decades ago.

As reported by the investigative entity, the interceptions would have begun on January 30 of this year, the same day that Laura Sarabia filed the complaint for the loss of some money from her home. A case in which Marelbys Meza was the main suspect and in which there is not yet complete clarity.

It should be remembered that all this storm within the National Government unleashed it was the same complaint by Meza before the Attorney General’s Office and the media where she stated that after the loss of money she was subjected to a polygraph test in facilities near the Casa from Narino.

For now Barbosa announced inquiries and interrogations not only of Laura Sarabia but also of all government personnel who have been related to the case.

“This, beyond the details, beyond the case, is an aberration that cannot be presented in Colombia. This can happen to any Colombian today. They returned to two people, a nanny and a person who collaborated for days, alias La Cocinera and alias La Madrina to pass them off as helpers of the Clan del Golfo and listen to them through a judicial police report. There are already convictions for these practices in Colombia,” said the head of the Prosecutor’s Office.