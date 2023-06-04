Laura Sarabia’s former babysitter said she also worked in the Petro campaign

After learning about the departure of Laura Sarabia from the Casa de Nariño and Armando Benedetti as ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, the former babysitter of the chief of staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Marelbys Meza, spoke again with Semana Magazine this time to affirm that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, knew her before this scandal occurred.

According to the testimony of Marelbys Meza, during Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022, she participated in work in the delegation that sought to make the former senator head of state.

“The president knows, he knows me. I worked on the campaign. I gave him love, soul, life and hat. He knows that I gave him a lot of love (…) In this life I have done nothing but work. I only know how to work, ”Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny told Semana that she is still the first suspect in the loss of $7,000 from Laura Sarabia’s house.

He also pointed out that he found it frightening when they confirmed that his cell phone was indeed tapped by the Dijín of the National Police.

“I felt it. I felt an echo on the phone. I didn’t want anyone to call me. I didn’t want to talk to anyone,” Laura Sarabia’s former babysitter, Marelbys Meza, told this outlet.

They called her “servant”

Senator Clara López did not get away well after being on a television debate program on RedMás (called Zona Franca) in which she pointed out that it is not the same to “shut down” a servant to wiretaps to the Supreme Court of Justice.

The declarations of the senator of the Historical Pact were given after the intervention of the councilor of Bogotá, Óscar Ramírez, in which he said “’We found that the government of Gustavo Petro is the one that applies practices worthy of a dictatorship, strikes, interceptions (…) Forcing Laura Sarabria’s nanny to submit to a polygraph.”

Given this, Senator Clara López replied to the councilor saying: “To the councilor (Óscar Ramírez Vahos), tell him, prudence, because if we are going to compare the tricks of a servant with the tricks of the Supreme Court of Justice, we are going to be very badly off ”.

After these statements, the senator was branded as classist on Twitter: “Very contemptuous for those who claim to defend the humble”, And to think that so many servants voted for this government. What unfortunate words. Classy, ​​and incoherent. No change government!” and “Senator Clara López calls the nanny Marelbys Meza a SERVANT. These are the ones who defend the poor”, among other comments.

After this, the senator of the Historical Pact had to apologize for calling Laura Sarabia’s former babysitter “servant”.

The congresswoman apologized through Twitter for having used this term that she herself described as “derogatory.” However, she warned that she did it because of the “heat of the television debate.”

Clara López also took the opportunity to defend herself against the criticism and accusations she received on social networks, since they came to call her “classist”.

“My position in favor of the workers and the humble is embodied in the defense of the reforms that guarantee their interests. Others simulate empathy to deny rights, ”she concluded.

Despite the clarification, the questions against the senator continued and one of the first to react was Daniel Briceño, a renowned political scientist and columnist for Semana magazine.

Another of those who expressed his opinion about the false exit of Clara López was President Gustavo Petro, who rejected the use of this term to refer to a domestic worker and disassociated himself, once again, from the scandal surrounding the Casa de Nariño for these days.

“Any illegal hack, whether it is a high-ranking official or the economically weakest being, is a violation of human rights. The government of change does not allow them, has not done them, nor will they do so,” the president wrote on Twitter. with Infobae

Related