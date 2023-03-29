Home News Laura Sofía, the young woman who fell from a bus in Neiva, died
The story of Laura Sofía Parra, the young woman who fell from a bus in full swing, came to a sad end.

As it was known, the young university student from Surcolombiana died today, who remained brain dead, waiting for a miracle in a clinic in Neiva.

It all happened last Friday in the downtown area of ​​Neiva, when Laura Sofía was going to the university on a bus from the company Autobuses Placa VXI091. According to a relative of the victim, the driver started the vehicle with the door open, which caused the young woman to fall into the street. The strong impact of her caused Laura Sofía to receive the entire blow on the back of her head, which immediately led her to a coma.

Laura Sofía’s situation was delicate and many close people held out the hope that she would recover from the situation, but she finally perished.

City authorities had previously announced an investigation with the help of a video that has circulated on social networks, where the moment in which the young woman falls from the bus is evident.

Messages of condolence to the young woman’s relatives have not been kept waiting on social networks.

