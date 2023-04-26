Home » Laurent Mekies will leave Ferrari to return to AlphaTauri
Laurent Mekies will leave Ferrari to return to AlphaTauri

The French engineer, Racing Director of Ferrari, will return to the Faenza team after five years in Maranello.

Management restructuring Ferrari continues. After the departure of the Team Principal Matthias Binottoreplaced at the beginning of 2023 by Frederic Vasseur, it was foreseeable that a large part of the team set up by the Italian-Swiss engineer would have been dismantled or would have voluntarily left the Rossa. In the first months of the year many things have changed: the Sporting Director Inaki Rueda took on an in-house role and moved off the pit wall; David Sanchezformer head of the concept of the cars of Maranello, will land in McLaren from 1 January 2024 after a gardening period; Gino Rosato e Jonathan Giacobazzi they left the Scuderia after a very long career. However, the changes are not finished, because also the Racing Director Laurent Mekiesprominent figure at the wall of the Prancing Horse in the Binotto era, is destined to leave.


According to reports The Gazzetta dello Sportin the coming months the French engineer will complete the comeback in AlphaTauriteam in which he spent twelve seasons between 2002 and 2014 before landing in FIA. Mekies will be an important step in the restructuring of the Faenza team, which is also destined for a major revolution in its management at the behest of Red Bull. In all likelihood, the Frenchman will go alongside Franz Tost with the prospect of taking on the role of Team Principal when, in the not too distant future, the Austrian decides to leave the helm of AlphaTauri. It remains to be discovered if, how and with whom Ferrari will decide to replace Mekies throughout the season.

