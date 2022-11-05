“This scene shows the first kiss between the two protagonists”, says in the video Lauriane Escaffre, director and author along with Yvo Muller of Maria and love. “We wanted there to be a meaningful silence before this moment, some suspense.”

The film tells the story of Maria, a shy and reserved cleaner who has been married for twenty-five years. When she is hired by the academy of fine arts in Paris, she meets Hubert, the keeper of the school, who makes her discover a different world than the one she had always known.

Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller are French authors and actors. Maria and lovein cinemas from November 3, is their first feature film.