Home News Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller tell a scene of Maria and love (Video)
News

Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller tell a scene of Maria and love (Video)

by admin
Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller tell a scene of Maria and love (Video)

“This scene shows the first kiss between the two protagonists”, says in the video Lauriane Escaffre, director and author along with Yvo Muller of Maria and love. “We wanted there to be a meaningful silence before this moment, some suspense.”

The film tells the story of Maria, a shy and reserved cleaner who has been married for twenty-five years. When she is hired by the academy of fine arts in Paris, she meets Hubert, the keeper of the school, who makes her discover a different world than the one she had always known.

Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller are French authors and actors. Maria and lovein cinemas from November 3, is their first feature film.

See also  Ivrea, the skipped party at the Panigaccio and dehors smashed into piazza Ottinetti, the police investigate the connection

You may also like

Bank of Italy, Islands and North East leader...

Ivrea celebrates November 4th

Miriam’s father: “My daughter in the morgue, the...

“Ready to ban unvaccinated colleagues who make No...

Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th...

He drives off the road, collides with the...

Learning from pictures丨Let the wetland park become a...

Humanity 1 and Ocean viking, who should help...

The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government held...

Conflicts and natural disasters mark a before and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy