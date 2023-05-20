Home » Lauro Guerrero Educational Unit, 29 years of creation – breaking latest news
Lauro Guerrero Educational Unit is having institutional parties.

The Lauro Guerrero Fiscal Educational Unit is ready to celebrate its 29 years of creation, with spaces for recreation, art, folklore, gastronomy, entrepreneurship and solemnity —from Monday 22 to Thursday 25 May.

Program

Monday, May 22, will be the opening ceremony of the festivities, at 7:30 a.m. in the courtyards of the institution; Immediately afterwards, an ecological walk towards the Cruz de Sañe and the Carigán recreational park.

The rector of the entity, Juan Luna Rengel, pointed out that on Tuesday, May 23, there will be painted faces, Body Art and Art Corner; at 9:00 a.m., Festival of typical food of the province; Folk dance festival among teachers; and, after 6:30 p.m., the night cycle ride. The concentration will be at the entrance of the Jipiro pool and they will go along the entire path to Sauces Norte, return to the main street of the school and end with a night of lights.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Student Song Festival will take place; Entrepreneurship Fair and Music and Dance Festival of the 80s. While, on Thursday 25, at 07:30 a.m. there will be the retreat of the band from the military zone; 09:00, Public Garabato Cultural Festival at the Benjamín Carrión Theater; 10:30 am, solemn anniversary session; 7:00 p.m., reunion of the Comil 2023 family and awards to the winning teams of the sports days for parents.

“It is propitious to highlight the work that the institution, parents and teachers have done for 29 years; also recognize the merits of teachers after their academic achievements, national awards and students who have excelled in public speaking and sports”, stressed the rector.

