Lautaro, happy with the 4 goals but counting on Inter to have won – Football

“Today was fundamental for us, we lost a match at San Siro in an undeserved manner, conceding two goals due to our mistakes. Today we had to win, in the first half we created situations and made mistakes in front of goal: I entered with the malice that is always needed, I was lucky enough to score four goals but the important thing is that Inter won.” Thus Lautaro Martinez, holding the ball of his team and from the microphones of Sky Sport, after scoring a poker of goals against Salernitana. For a player who entered during the match, it is a record in the history of Serie A.





But is this type of wickedness, the Argentine is asked, the leap in quality you are making? “I think so, we have already demonstrated it in the first games, then maybe there was a physical decline – he replies -: you can feel it, because we are a team that presses high, that tries to recover the ball immediately. Today we recovered, the coach makes his choices and it’s important that we all feel good when the coach calls us. What if I want the title of top scorer? For me, it’s important to play for the team and win matches, if the rest comes, all the better.”



