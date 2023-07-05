Lauterbach announces 14 new legislative initiatives

11
In the second half of 2024, the Emergency Care Act, the Care Enhancement Act II, the Health Assurance Act, a law for living organ donation, a professional reform law, a medical register law, the establishment of the digital agency and the establishment of the Federal Institute for Public Health are on the agenda. Lauterbach spoke of very important and fundamental reforms that would be tackled.
