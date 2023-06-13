Lauterbach: Cash contributions will have to increase in 2024

“Finance Minister Christian Lindner has made it clear that the tax subsidies for statutory health insurance cannot be increased,” Lauterbach told the editorial network Germany (RND/Tuesday). “There will be no benefit cuts with me have to increase again slightly every year.”

Die statutory health insurance After securing finances in 2023, expect a deficit again next year. The central association expects a gap of between 3.5 billion and 7 billion euros. Without countermeasures, this would result in an increase in the average additional contribution of 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points.