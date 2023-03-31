Home News Lauterbach is campaigning for clinic reforms with the Prime Minister of the East
News

Lauterbach is campaigning for clinic reforms with the Prime Minister of the East

by admin
Lauterbach is campaigning for clinic reforms with the Prime Minister of the East

The chairman of the East Prime Ministers’ Conference, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), also believes that a reform is essential. “We agree that reform is needed,” he said at the beginning of his statement. However, this can only be done in accordance with the countries that are responsible for hospital planning. Kretschmer and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) also addressed medical care in rural areas: Increasing specialization in hospitals should not result in patients having to drive 50 or 60 kilometers to see a specialist.

Kretschmer had previously sharply criticized the health minister’s draft. He told the “t-online” news portal: “The hospital reform that Mr. Lauterbach came up with must by no means become reality.”

See also  NVIDIA RTX Remix platform gives "Portal" a new life, classic games can also be ray traced | T Kebang

You may also like

Henry Purcell’s famous Rondeau

They reject early release to Paralympian Oscar Pistorius,...

Does the government legalize drug trafficking? Petro-Fiscal controversial...

Daniil Medvedev in the Miami final for the...

President Bukele confirms that he presented to the...

Today there will be a night closure on...

They deliver more than 500 tablets to students...

New orientation point for refugees and migrants in...

Football, women’s Bundesliga: 1. FC Cologne ends the...

Neisi Dajomes is Pan American Champion; Tamara Salazar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy