The chairman of the East Prime Ministers’ Conference, Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), also believes that a reform is essential. “We agree that reform is needed,” he said at the beginning of his statement. However, this can only be done in accordance with the countries that are responsible for hospital planning. Kretschmer and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) also addressed medical care in rural areas: Increasing specialization in hospitals should not result in patients having to drive 50 or 60 kilometers to see a specialist.