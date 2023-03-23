According to the editorial network Germany (RND/Thursday), the revised draft law by Lauterbach for the care reform shows that temporary work in geriatric care should be restricted. According to this, it is stipulated that the care facilities are not allowed to charge the care insurance companies for the additional costs for the use of temporary workers. The standard wages in the industry apply as the upper limit. Agency fees for the temporary work agencies may not be passed on. The background to the measure is that temporary employment agencies sometimes offer caregivers significantly higher pay than they get for permanent professionals.

The limitation prevents “economic incentives for hiring nursing and care staff at the expense of the solidarity community or those in need of care and their families,” says the justification for the newly added paragraph. In addition, an economic incentive should be set to keep permanent staff in the company and to limit unequal working and wage conditions to the detriment of permanent staff, it is further argued. The legal intervention contributes to “that temporary work and comparable measures remain only additional instruments to temporarily ensure the contractually agreed staffing in the event of short-term staff shortages and unfilled positions”.

Many workers through temp agencies

Trade unions and social organizations have observed that there is an increasing trend towards temporary work in nursing. Temporary employment agencies sometimes offer caregivers significantly higher pay and better working conditions than permanent professionals. For this reason, more and more nurses are switching to temporary employment, which further exacerbates the already existing shortage of staff in the core workforce. That is why social organizations, among others, had called for a containment of temporary work.

The revised draft law also defuses the much-criticised authorization for the federal government to determine the contribution rate in long-term care insurance in the event of financial bottlenecks in the future by ordinance – and not by law, as was previously the case. According to the change, this path will only be possible if the long-term care insurance reserves “foreseeably” threaten to fall below the amount of a monthly expenditure. The increase, which, unlike previously planned, must also be approved by the Federal Council, must not exceed 0.5 contribution rate points.