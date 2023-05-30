Lauv, the first solo visit to Korea without participating in the festival… Gymnastics Stadium in August :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Lauv. 2023.05.30. (Photo = courtesy of Lauren Dunn) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = American singer-songwriter Lauv (Aristaprance Lev, 29) of ‘I Like Me Better’ will perform in Korea for the first time as a solo artist, not participating in a festival.

On the 31st, according to Live Nation Korea, the performance agency, Lauv will reunite with Korean fans at 8:00 pm on August 29th at KSPO DOME, Seoul Olympic Park.

Lauv, who started his music career with composing and producing, began to make his name known as a solo artist when his first single, “The Other,” released on SoundCloud in 2015, entered the Spotify Global Top 100 chart through word of mouth.

‘I Like Better’, which was released in 2017, ranked 27th on Billboard’s main single chart ‘Hot 100’. It gained popularity with more than 2 billion streams worldwide. In 2018, the compilation album ‘I met you when I was 18’ is a collection of previously released songs, such as ‘Paris In The Rain’, which was so successful that it reached the top of the domestic music charts. ) was presented.

The debut album ‘~how i’m feeling~’ released in 2020 is a combination of ‘i’m so tired…’ with Troye Sivan, Anne Marie ( ‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ with Anne Marie, ‘Mean It’ with LANY, and Alessia Cara and Sofia Reyes ‘Who’ collaborated with BTS, who made a relationship through the remix work of ‘Canada’, ‘El Tegano’, and ‘Make It Right’ featuring respectively. )’ and became a hot topic with the participation of a splendid lineup.

After first visiting Korea for the ‘Seoul Jazz Festival’ in 2019, Lauv performed twice in Korea, participating as a headliner for ‘Slow Life Slow Live’ in October of last year. In addition to performances, appearances on music shows, social media proof shots of visiting various places in Seoul, and tattoos in Korean became a hot topic.

For this concert, held in Korea for the first time in 10 months, singer-songwriter Alexander 23, known for his song ‘IDK You Yet’, will be the opening guest.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]