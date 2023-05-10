L’Avenir: “Certification of the electoral register: The CENI is looking for an external auditor”

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

Press review of this Wednesday, May 10

The call for candidates for the audit of the electoral register launched by the CENI and the forthcoming deployment of SADC forces in eastern DRC made the front page of the newspapers published this Wednesday, May 10 in Kinshasa.

The future reports that the CENI has just launched a call for candidates for the audit of the electoral register. This operation, scheduled for 6 days only, has the overall objective of the external audit of the electoral register on the one hand, to evaluate the current system of identification and registration of voters, in order to recognize its strengths and weaknesses. and to identify any corrective measures and, on the other hand, to formulate, if necessary, substantial recommendations aimed at improving the quality and integrity of the electoral register.

The daily recalls that this call for applications comes after the refusal of the International Organization of La Francophonie for short notice.

“This file is at the center of the critics who demand that it be scrutinized to reassure themselves that it respects the legal and regulatory framework of the RFE, and to assess its relevance. It will also be a question of carrying out the necessary examinations of the electoral register in terms of inclusiveness, completeness and accuracy, but also to formulate recommendations in relation to the electoral register of the CENI”, adds this tabloid.

Moreover, Prosperity announces that a European Union mission is expected in Kinshasa in June 2023.

According to this newspaper, the European Union has decided to respond favorably to the official invitation from the Congolese authorities to deploy a European electoral observation mission. A first exploratory mission to identify and assess the format and feasibility of this mission will come to Kinshasa in early June to meet with the CENI and relevant national and international stakeholders.

Deployment of SADC forces

In another register, Congo New addresses the question of the future presence of the SADC force alongside that of the EAC in eastern DRC.

This newspaper announces that Monday, May 8 at the Windhoek summit, in fact, the organization of southern African countries (SADC) has, according to its final statement, “approved the deployment of forces” in eastern DRC, but without specifying a date or their number. These troops again indicates this press release, will have the mandate to “support the DRC to restore peace and security in eastern DRC”.

Sources close to the summit do not give details on this announced “support”, but everything indicates that these forces will not support the regular forces of the DRC to fight the M23 and its Rwandan supporters, adds this tri-weekly.

“The Congolese who expected it, as with the EAC troops, were disillusioned. The contingent that the Southern African Economic Community (SADC) will deploy in the DRC for its pacification will not come belligerently against Rwanda and the M23”, comments Congo Nouveau.

Et The Republic to bid:

« che deployment raises questions about its operationality, especially since on the ground, the country is hosting forces that have vainly sown the same hopes in the past. These are the blue helmets of the United Nations whose only contribution remains the inactive observation of the massacres of the Congolese… More recently, it is important to emphasize, the eastern part of the country received soldiers from East Africa (EAC) with the same objective of winning peace for the DRC. Nothing gained; the situation remains unchanged with regard to the complication of mafia interests cultivated by world powers ».