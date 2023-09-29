L’Avenir: “Goma Unity Stadium: a rocket inadvertently released causes 1 death and 11 injured”

Press review of Friday September 29, 2023

The consequences of a rocket inadvertently released by a soldier in Goma are commented on by certain newspapers published this Friday in Kinshasa.

Around 4 p.m., in Goma, a panic swept through this volcanic city. While some sources mentioned an attack, others anticipated an attack, reports The future.

In this circumstance, the provincial authorities were obliged to tell both national and international opinion what really happened, but also to calm the population who were on the alert, adds the newspaper.

For’Congolese press agency, it is an RPG-7 rocket, released “inadvertently” by a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This weapon, held by a soldier on board a military Jeep at the INSTIGO roundabout, was involuntarily triggered after the vehicle jumped onto the road, said the spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, the lieutenant-colonel Guillaume Ndjike Kaiko, adds the agency.

At least one person was killed and eleven others in this accidental explosion of a rocket in the Unité stadium in the city of Goma, specifies Ace Forum which quotes the spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu.

The daily adds that 12 people, including 11 civilians and the soldier in possession of the weapon, were injured and are being treated at the Provincial Hospital, adds the tabloid.

According to Forum des As, most of the injured are players from Goma Academy of Leaders, a football academy in the capital of the North Kivu province, who were training just after a football match.

Clean up the subcontracting sector

In another register, the newspapers comment on the decision of the general director of the Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP), Miguel Kashal Katemb.

The latter informs Congo Newinforms the Congolese population and especially entrepreneurs of the recommendation of more than 500 subcontracting companies in the main companies.

Miguel Katemb Kashal, affirmed, in a press release, that he based himself on the resolutions of the joint ARSP-FEC joint commission set up in execution of the memorandum of understanding signed on March 18, 2023, and at the end of which a framework for collaboration between the two institutions had been clearly established, explains Prosperity.

The ARSP recommends that main companies register eligible companies according to their sector of activity in their subcontractor databases for the purpose of bidding for calls for tenders with the aim of accessing subcontractor markets. contracting, adds the newspaper.

Ace Forum adds that “the ARSP reminds the main companies that the exercise of subcontracting activities is reserved for companies with majority Congolese capital – i.e. 51% for Congolese and 49% for foreigners – and that any contract concluded in violation of the law of 02/08/2017, establishing the rules applicable to subcontracting in the private sector, is automatically void.”

Pour Eco News, This is a clean-up work for better access for Congolese companies to subcontracting, under the conditions set by law.

To this end, the director of the ARSP announced that he had put in place, in collaboration with the FEC, “rigorous monitoring mechanisms to ensure transparency in the award of subcontracting contracts”. This, so that the Congolese benefit from the broad advantages of subcontracting, and this, in strict compliance with the law, concludes the weekly sorting.