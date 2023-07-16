A 29-year-old non-EU citizen drowned in the waters of Lake Maggiore, in Laveno Mombello, in front of some friends.

Laveno Mombello, 29, drowns in Lake Maggiore

The body of a 29-year-old it was recovered at dawn this morning, Sunday 16 July. The young man drowned in the waters of Lake Maggiore, in Laveno Mombello, after a night dive, in front of some friends. The alert was triggered around 3.40 in the night and the air ambulance arrived from Como also intervened on the spot. The Coast Guard of Lake Maggiore, the carabinieri of Luino and the fire brigade of the Ispra detachment, with a fire engine and a pneumatic boat, were also on the scene of the accident. Divers in Milan were also alerted.

The body four meters deep

The divers found the body of the 29-year-old on the seabed at a depth of five meters and they recovered him to entrust him to the health personnel, who immediately started resuscitation maneuvers, which proved to be useless. This is the third drowning victim in the province of Varese in recent weeks.

