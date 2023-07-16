Home » Laveno Mombello, 29, drowns in Lake Maggiore
News

Laveno Mombello, 29, drowns in Lake Maggiore

by admin
Laveno Mombello, 29, drowns in Lake Maggiore

A 29-year-old non-EU citizen drowned in the waters of Lake Maggiore, in Laveno Mombello, in front of some friends.

Of Clare Nava Published on 16 July 2023

A 29-year-old non-EU drowned in the waters of Lake Maggiorein Laveno Mombello, after a night dive, in front of some friends.

Laveno Mombello, 29, drowns in Lake Maggiore

The body of a 29-year-old it was recovered at dawn this morning, Sunday 16 July. The young man drowned in the waters of Lake Maggiore, in Laveno Mombello, after a night dive, in front of some friends. The alert was triggered around 3.40 in the night and the air ambulance arrived from Como also intervened on the spot. The Coast Guard of Lake Maggiore, the carabinieri of Luino and the fire brigade of the Ispra detachment, with a fire engine and a pneumatic boat, were also on the scene of the accident. Divers in Milan were also alerted.

The body four meters deep

The divers found the body of the 29-year-old on the seabed at a depth of five meters and they recovered him to entrust him to the health personnel, who immediately started resuscitation maneuvers, which proved to be useless. This is the third drowning victim in the province of Varese in recent weeks.

See also  Recalling the glory of a century and composing the chapter of the prosperous age "The beginning of the century-long journey is eternal-the historical exhibition of the Communist Party of China in Jiangsu" is about to start_Xinhua News

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 16 July...

Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the...

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy