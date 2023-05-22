Lavinia invested in kindergarten, changes the charge for the teacher

From abandonment of a minor to very serious injuries: the charge for the teacher of Lavinia, the girl run over in kindergarten, changes.

Lavinia Montebove she has been living in a vegetative state since she was run over in the parking lot of the kindergarten she attended on August 7, 2018: five years after the dramatic accident, the charge for the child’s teacher has changed. The woman, initially accused of abandoning a minor, will now have to answer for the crime of very serious injuries.

The location of Francesca Rocca becomes more and more critical. The teacher is on trial for what happened to Lavinia Montebove, the sixteen-month-old girl who was hit by a mother’s car while she was in the parking lot of the kindergarten she attended. Following the tragedy, Rocca was investigated for child abandonment but she could soon be accused of too very serious injuries to the detriment of the little girl who, for the past five years, has been in vegetative state.

On the matter, she intervened Cristina Spanish, the lawyer representing the Montebove family. “The substance does not change, according to the indictment, Rocca did not adequately supervise her Lavinia as her role as teacher would have required her to do and her consequences are unfortunately well known”, she said. “You will have to answer before the judge for this omission and for having abandoned the children alone in the structure after the accident. Basically the Rocca that day she did everything a teacher shouldn’t have done to protect the children in her care”.

Postponed the sentence, the comment of the father of the child

As for the teacher, Rocca had to respond to the accusation of abandonment of a minor not only against little Lavinia but against all the children who were in kindergarten at that moment. After the accident, in fact, she decided to leave the facility and take the child to the hospital together with the investor, without calling an ambulance, as per practice. The charge was then partially modified by the public prosecutor who charged the woman with the crime of very serious injuries to Lavinia.

The sentence relating to the case had been set for June 19 but, given that the hearing will focus on the request for reformulation of the charges presented by the prosecutor, the date is destined to slip.

Yet another postponement was contested by Massimo MonteboveLavinia’s father. “Today, among other things, there was talk of compensation and we reiterated that what was obtained, among other things only from car insurance, is only partial”, explained the man. “Teacher Rocca will also be called to answer from the point of view of compensation in an important way. Finally, I emphasize that the our complaint for perjury to the merchant from Velletri who wanted to lighten the teacher’s position with her statements”.