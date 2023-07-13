Lavoro, from the Region 4.5 million euros for the orientation and training of people with disabilities – Emilia-Romagna Region

Almost 4.5 million euros sui routes education and job training.

In particular, the resources will be used to build orientation and training actions to support the transition of students and young people with certified disabilities from school to the world of work.

During the last session, the regional council approved a loan of 4 million 494 thousand euros from the regional fund for people with disabilities for orientation interventions and training courseswhich can be used in a personalized and flexible way, to accompany young people with disabilities certified in accordance with Law 104/92 from the study path to the working dimension.

The courses will accompany young people from the last years of school or training until they enter the world of work, responding to their needs and putting in place all the necessary collaborations between educational institutions, social and health services that look after young people and their families , companies, associations of people with disabilities and accredited professional training institutions.

The resources allocated to each province of Emilia-Romagna see: 1 million and 481 thousand euros allocated to Bologna281mila euro a Forlì-Cesena531 thousand euros a Ferrara548 miles a Reggio Emilia595mila euro a Modena347 thousand euros a Rimini223mila euro a Piacenza201mila euro a Ravenna e 285mila euro a Parma.

The projects

I projects approved, divided into all provinces, they are 32 and will involve 1,147 boys and girls. Half of the projects involve students from 142 schools and the rest are young people who have already finished their schooling.

For studentsinterventions include: personalized orientation actions; permanent training courses useful for the implementation of the transition project; reimbursement of any special transport necessary for participation. Access to the courses is through the school attended.

For the young people who have recently completed their education or vocational education and training, the interventions will include: personalized welcome and orientation actions, accompaniment on the individual job placement project.

Support activities are also envisaged for the full participation of the young person in the training course; traineeships, including training actions for safety, allowances and formalization of skills; actions to support inclusion in the business context for young trainees.

The offers also include personalized training workshops to respond to the needs and learning times of each young person and courses that enhance learning within companies, supporting basic socio-relational and professional skills.

Also in this case, reimbursement of any special transport necessary for participation is foreseen.

Access to the courses takes place through the social-health services to which young people are in charge, or in continuity with transition experiences already enjoyed, in a logic of completion.

