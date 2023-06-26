Lavoropubblico.gov, the interventions of the project for the Municipalities

Legislative Decree 44/2023 introduced various measures to ensure the strengthening of the administrative capacity of the public administrations, assigning new tasks to our Institute and strengthening its role in supporting the implementing subjects of the PNRR and in particular to Municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants. The project Lavoropubblico.gov – Tools, information systems and accompanying actions for a strategic management of human resources, initiative of Department of Civil Service, made in collaboration with Form PA, was born with the intention of supporting the Administrations in the process of innovation and digitization of the public sector, providing support to the governance of public policies in the field of human resources. The activities have therefore seen the implementation of the portal Lavoropubblico.gov.it a platform that also supports small entities in the implementation of projects, within the framework of the PNRR and in accessing specially created funds and specific activities.

There are various actions carried out within the project in support of the Municipalities.

Contribution for municipal secretaries

Collection of applications for the allocation of the contribution aimed at supporting the costs relating to the economic treatment of the tasks conferred to the municipal secretaries of the Municipalities of up to 5,000 inhabitants. With expiry on 31 July 2023, the application was activated on the lavoropubblico.gov.it portal Contribution for municipal secretaries for the transmission of the application for a grant in favor of the Municipalities of up to 5,000 inhabitants to support the costs relating to the economic treatment of the tasks conferred on the municipal secretaries. This feature is dedicated to supporting smaller Municipalities to ensure their operation, full functionality and administrative capacity in implementing the objectives set by the PNRR

Monitoring recruitment needs

Formez PA has supported the Department of Public Function in supporting the recruitment needs of Municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants through the recognition of the needs of specific professional skills necessary for the implementation of the PNRR and support for access to funding for the recruitment of temporary staff . This specific action has ensured greater knowledge of the demand and supply of public work, an improvement in the allocation of human resources in the PAs and a reduction in administrative times. For this purpose, the application was in fact created Monitoring recruitment needs. Thanks to this action, characterized by 2389 interventions and “preliminary aid” activities, carried out by Formez PA in favor of small Municipalities, 760 Municipalities have had access to the dedicated Fund.

Special offices for the reconstruction and at the institutions of the craters of the earthquakes of 2002, 2009, 2012 and 2016

A survey was carried out on the stabilization needs of fixed-term personnel for the stabilization of personnel with a fixed-term employment relationship in service at the special offices for reconstruction and at the institutions affected by the earthquakes of 2002, 2009, 2012 and 2016, within the portal Lavoropubblico.Gov. Formez PA assisted 117 Entities that sent the application with specialist assistance activities, with 394 employees to be stabilized. This activity is preparatory to the possibility of accessing the Fund specifically set up at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance and aimed at contributing to the costs deriving from these recruitments.

The Bank of Opinions

Among the applications of the Lavoropubblico.gov.it portal, which currently has around 6,500 registered administrations, the Database of Opinions, which collects opinions on the legal treatment of public personnel, an operational tool useful for institutions, public employees and operators of the legal system to learn about the regulatory evolution and the guidelines of the Department of Public Administration regarding public employment, the organization administrative and personnel management of the PA, aimed at ensuring a homogeneous and correct application of the institutions that present interpretative difficulties. More than 400 documents can be consulted on the subject of legal, economic and social security treatment of personnel and public management.

The Lavoropubblico.gov project brings its experiences to the annual appointment organized by ANCI «Missione Italia» on 5 and 6 July 2023 which will talk about the PNRR in Municipalities and cities to take stock of the state of investments and the reforms that accompany them .

The initiative is part of the project “Lavoropubblico.gov ‐ Tools, information systems and accompanying actions for strategic management of human resources” of the Public Function Department, financed under the PON Governance 2014-2020 and implemented by Formez PA.

