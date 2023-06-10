The Russian foreign minister stressed that Guterres “must, by virtue of his mandate, represent the entire international community”, and not serve certain interests.

Russia is concerned that the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, “plays along” with Western countries on issues related to the situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei said on Friday. Lavrov, in an interview with the magazine Mezdunaródnaya Zhizn.

“In this situation, however, we cannot but be concerned about the very ambiguous position of the UN Secretary General Guterres who in fact play along with the westerners regarding the situation in UkraineLavrov stated.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Guterres “must, by virtue of his mandate, represent the entire international community”, and not serve the “interests of the ‘golden billion’ nor act as custodian’ of Europe. “It is totally incomprehensible why the UN Secretary General is playing these games,” he said.

In this context, the head of Russian diplomacy urged Guterres to “consult the Charter of the United Nations more often so as not to forget its mandates and responsibilities.”

Lavrov also noted that the West seems to forget that “from summer 2022 the Ukrainian regime repeatedly shelled the hydroelectric power station [de Kajovka] using, among others, US HIMARS systems, and publicly bragged about his actions.” In addition, he recalled that already last fall Russia drew the UN’s attention to Ukraine’s plans to destroy the plant, but “the leaders of the United Nations looked to the West, which ordered not to react.”

“The West abolishes all inconvenient facts and events for them and their protégés in kyiv, in full harmony with the culture of canceling everything that does not suit their geopolitical interests,” he concluded.