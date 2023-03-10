Law enforcement continues to maintain operations in rural areas of Salvadoran territory to ensure that gang members do not settle in clandestine camps and to provide protection to citizens who work in seasonal agricultural activities, such as sugarcane harvesting.

“In order to prevent terrorist crimes against the agricultural sector, the government security forces protect the workers who cultivate and cut sugar cane and other crops in the country,” the police corporation reported on the work of its personnel. .

The National Civil Police (PNC) explained that teams made up of the Rural Police and Army special forces are in charge of carrying out routine patrols in search of criminals and to prevent terrorist groups or common criminals from committing criminal acts against the population.

According to police records, within the framework of the Exception Regime, more than 200 clandestine camps located in mountainous areas where gang members hid away from the cities where anti-gang operations were carried out, have been dismantled.

“Through patrols, we prevent terrorists from using rural areas to hide from justice. We will not give a truce to crime ”, withdrew the police institution through its Twitter account.