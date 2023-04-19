Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and Manufacturing is created

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly create today the Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and Manufacturing, with which it is intended to generate economic growth and development in the country.

The initiative includes incentives to boost the software and hardware technology sector, such as exemption from paying income, municipal and capital gains taxes.

Also, exemption from payment of import duties and transfer of real estate.

Among the benefits, the following stand out: More opportunities for talent training, well-paid employment, positioning of the country as a leader in technological innovation and revitalization of the economy.

The new regulations will position El Salvador as a regional benchmark in technological innovation and manufacturing, granting tax incentives for up to 15 years to companies that wish to invest in this area.