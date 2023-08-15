Lawmakers React to Indictment of Trump and Co-Defendants in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants have been indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, leading to strong reactions from both Democrats and Republicans. The indictment, which alleges a pattern of criminal activity, has rekindled debates about Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election and the limits of presidential power.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both Democrats, described the indictment as revealing a “repeated pattern of criminal activity.” They emphasized that the actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, demonstrated that no one, including the President, is above the law.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized President Joe Biden, accusing him of “arming the government” against Trump. McCarthy claimed that Biden’s administration was interfering in the 2024 election and accused a “radical district attorney in Georgia” of following Biden’s lead by attacking Trump and using it as a fundraising tool.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of Trump, passionately defended the former President on social media. In a tweet, Jordan dismissed the indictment as another attack in the Democrats’ “witch hunt” against Trump, declaring that Trump had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik criticized the indictment moments after it was unsealed. Stefanik, who recently became the House Republican Conference Speaker, accused the district attorney of using her office as a weapon to attack Trump, alleging that the supposed interference in the election would not succeed in preventing Trump from reclaiming the White House in 2024.

The indictment of Trump and the subsequent reactions from lawmakers highlight the deep divide between Democrats and Republicans regarding his presidency and the events that unfolded after the 2020 election. The coming days will likely see further debates and discussions over the implications of these charges and their impact on future political prospects for both Trump and the Republican Party.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Alayna Treene, and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

