Laws and institutional presence would be the way to end insecurity in Ecuador – breaking latest news

The insecurity in Ecuador summons more voices in the possibility of arguing the analysis that allows to make viable alternative solutions, motivating initiatives from the security forces, but also with the guarantee of a regulatory framework that supports the work and actions of the members of law enforcement.

The Minister of Government, Henry Eduardo Cucalón Camacho, in an interview for the Telemazonas network, on the morning of Tuesday, April 18, announced what it would mean to “put a heavy hand” on those who are generating chaos and violence in the country. “The intervention of the Armed Forces, with the use of lethal weapons, against the people who are terrorizing the country, I think it is a positive decision and that will be our line of action; because, in addition, the new mission of this noble institution will be to put an end to the terror that they want to impose in Ecuador”, he specified.

Juan Carlos Silverio Palacios, president of the Loja Bar Association, argued that the insecurity would have its origins in political instability. “The gangs are more organized, and we are unprotected,” he specified, while reporting support for a citizen march initiative to draw the attention of public opinion based on a common interest. “To see how we organize ourselves and what we propose to help get out of this,” said the union leader.

He added that the prison problem would be due to a mafia environment. “In prison they have internet, telephones; they have everything, it is an operations center”, he even added that the union would have proposed a system for admission to rehabilitation centers, socialized even in the National Assembly (AN). “We received congratulations from the AN and we even received recognition, but, so far, they have not put it into practice.” He added that the current laws would not be consistent with the reality that the country is experiencing. “The problem comes from the people we elect to legislate, because they must be trained people who know the reality”, but, in addition, civil society would have to organize itself with proposals that arise from reality. “We are behind in relation to the laws that must punish criminals, since in many cases they make fun of everyone, because the police are afraid to react for fear of being punished,” he commented.

The insecurity for Alex Ricardo Valarezo Veintimilla, a lawyer in free professional practice, would be due to three defined factors, such as the economic crisis, legal certainty and lack of political decision. “We are aware that we are a country of transit, that there is a fragility in the central government system and a lack of prevention policies”, whose effects, linked to the lack of public resources in the province of Loja, would result in the climate of violence and insecurity.

He added that the increase in cases of hit men in the city of Loja comes from the transfer of criminals from other cities, to a limited infrastructure, but that, in addition, said decisions allow the migration of their criminal activities. “People who come from other cities help in some way to encourage crime at the local level,” insisting on the weakness of the Government to act more firmly.

The lawyer from Loja specified what in his opinion would be the appropriate actions to get out of the crisis in Ecuador. “We need a political force with decision-making power, prevention public policies, promoting community safety, citizen education; even for carrying weapons ”, he explained in time to emphasize the need to act with a legal, social and criminological vision, he concluded. (YO)