Lawsuit Filed Against Florida’s Immigration Law SB 1718 by Organizations

Title: Organizations to Sue Florida Governor DeSantis Over Controversial Immigration Law SB 1718

Subtitle: Critics Argue the Law Violates Fundamental Rights and Impacts Cultural Richness and Economic Contributions of Immigrants

ORLANDO, Florida – Several organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and the American Immigration Council, have announced their intention to file a lawsuit against Florida’s controversial immigration law SB 1718. The law, which went into effect on July 1, has been met with widespread criticism, with opponents arguing that it violates fundamental rights and undermines the cultural diversity and economic contributions of immigrants.

Signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, on May 10, SB 1718 invalidates driver’s licenses issued by 16 states to drivers without immigration status. The law also imposes jail sentences for those transporting undocumented immigrants into Florida and mandates that employers with more than 25 workers use E-Verify to verify employment eligibility.

Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutli, director of the Florida Farmworkers Association, stated that they aim to challenge the constitutionality of SB 1718. He explained, “The main case that we are arguing is that of people who have to travel out of state and return, but because of the way that law is being implemented, it violates their rights to move freely between different states of the country.” Xiuhtecutli emphasized that many farmworkers travel seasonally for work, family, or personal reasons and this law hampers their ability to carry out their work activities.

SB 1718 carries severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison, for individuals found transporting undocumented immigrants into Florida. Even if the purpose of transportation is tourism, business meetings, or if they are friends or family members, the law treats the offense as a felony. Additionally, if the transporter resides in Florida, they will face charges. The law stipulates a prison sentence up to 5 years and fines up to $5,000 for transporting undocumented adults, and up to 15 years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for transporting undocumented minors.

In response to the law, several organizations are urging individuals to document cases of abuse, discrimination, or personal attacks related to immigration enforcement. They maintain that everyone in the United States has rights under the Constitution. Xiuhtecutli encouraged individuals to preserve any evidence such as receipts or documents that demonstrate their established presence in Florida, emphasizing the importance of being protected by the Constitution.

While accurate figures are yet to be determined, Xiuhtecutli estimated that approximately 10% of the workers he interacts with are seeking to leave Florida due to the implementation of SB 1718. To address concerns and incidents related to the immigration law, the Florida Immigrant Coalition has established a hotline for reporting at 1-888-600-5762.

The controversy surrounding Florida’s immigration law has prompted activism across the state and beyond. Recently, the “We Are All Florida” march took place in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, where protesters rallied against SB 1718. Activists leading the march expressed their commitment to defeating the law and fighting for comprehensive immigration reform, including a general amnesty for all undocumented workers and their families.

Critics argue that the law, considered the toughest of its kind in the United States, further strengthens Florida’s immigrant resettlement program, limits social services for undocumented immigrants, and expands the requirements for businesses with more than 25 employees to use E-Verify.

In response, the activities have called for an economic boycott of the state, beginning from July 1 and lasting until July 4, Independence Day. Activists seek to raise awareness among Americans about the negative impacts of the law and encourage them to take a stand against it. They also plan to bring lawsuits against the law in federal courts.

The legal battle over SB 1718 is set to intensify as organizations persist in challenging its constitutionality, aiming to protect the rights, cultural diversity, and economic contributions of immigrants in Florida.

