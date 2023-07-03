Lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers Biontech and Astrazeneca begin

Baden-Wuerttemberg. From Monday, two courts will deal with claims for damages against manufacturers of corona vaccines. The district court in Rottweil, Baden-Württemberg (1.30 p.m.) is hearing the lawsuit of a 58-year-old for health damage, which he attributes to a corona vaccination from Biontech. The man accuses the pharmaceutical company of suffering from a massive deterioration in vision in his right eye as a result of the corona vaccination. He is demanding 150,000 euros in damages. In addition, it should be stated that Biontech is obliged to compensate for possible material damage.

The Mainz-based company considers the man’s accusation to be unfounded. “We have carefully examined the health impairments presented by the plaintiff on the basis of all the information provided,” said a spokeswoman. A decision is not expected on Monday.

At the same time, an appeal hearing (9.30 a.m.) in proceedings against the manufacturer Astrazeneca begins before the Higher Regional Court in Bamberg, Bavaria. Six months earlier, the Hof district court had dismissed a woman’s lawsuit against the British-Swedish group. The plaintiff appealed against this, hence the hearing at the OLG.

01.07.2023

06/29/2023

After severe health problems, which she attributes to vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer, the woman sued the company for damages. The lawsuit was dismissed because the board found neither a product defect nor an information error related to the vaccine. It is unclear whether a verdict will be issued on Monday. It would also be conceivable for the parties to reach a settlement. The two civil lawsuits are among the first against a corona vaccine manufacturer in Germany.