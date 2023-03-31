The Minister of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that eight employees and one foreigner are accused of being responsible for the fire that killed 8 migrants.

The lawyer José Vásquez, who represents the relatives of the 38 migrants who died during a fire in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, blamed a Navy soldier, who apparently gave the order not to open the bars of the place where they were. under no circumstance.

According to José Vásquez, it is Rear Admiral Salvador González.

Vásquez explained that Salvador González is the delegate in the state of Chihuahua of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

According to Ansa Latina, José Vásquez pointed out that the soldier was the one who gave the direct order not to open the cells where the fire started, in the midst of a riot of Venezuelan migrants who were protesting when announcing their imminent deportation.

“He did it over the phone. They spoke to him and warned him and when he was consulted he replied that they should not open the bars ‘for any reason’ but rather leave them there dying,” the lawyer said, in statements to the Reforma newspaper.

Likewise, according to the lawyer José Vásquez, the information was obtained from the testimony of the victims of the fire, “his clients”, but he maintained that for security reasons he cannot reveal their identity.

The defender also accused the head of the INM Detention Center, Daniel Goray, of managing “a network of corruption” in which migrants are threatened with being detained for more than six months or incommunicado if they do not pay an exit fee. 500 dollars.

The lawyer reiterated that the migrant victims of the fire did not commit any crime: “Mexican law contemplates migration as an administrative fault and it is not a reason to keep them deprived of their liberty, much less allow them to die in this way.”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked to wait for the results of the investigations and for now official sources announced that the first four arrest warrants have already been issued.

For her part, the Minister of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that eight employees (3 immigration agents and five private security guards and one migrant are accused of being responsible for the fire but did not disclose their names. On the opposition side to the Ministers of the Interior, Adán Augusto.

According to the Latinus news agency, private security at the immigration station is in charge of a company owned by Elías Valdés, Nicaragua’s honorary consul in the northern states of Coahuila and Nuevo León, who has received contracts for more than 140 million dollars from the current government.

