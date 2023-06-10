Home » Lawyer died in an accident in La Guajira
Lawyer María Marcela García Quiroz, a native of Valledupar, died in a traffic accident in her vehicle near the municipality of Riohacha, La Guajira.

According to the first versions, the legal professional was traveling in a Volkswagen brand vehicle, but apparently lost control of it and collided with a tree near the El Ebanal sector.

Due to the strong impact, the woman died immediately, leaving her body inside the vehicle.

The Riohacha Volunteer Fire Department and the National Police arrived at the site to attend to the accident and begin the technical inspection of the body.

Regarding María Marcela García, it was learned that she had been working professionally in the Judicial Branch for several years, and worked as a secretary in a court with a guarantee control function in the city of Riohacha.

