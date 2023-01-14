Home News Lawyer killed by ex partner in front of a restaurant. “She shot her in front of my eyes”
Lawyer killed by ex partner in front of a restaurant. “She shot her in front of my eyes”

Lawyer killed by ex partner in front of a restaurant. “She shot her in front of my eyes”

First the quarrel in the restaurant. Then you shoot him in the street. Femicide in Tuscolano, where yesterday evening, around 10pm, a 35-year-old Roman woman was shot and killed by her ex-partner in front of the Brado restaurant, in Viale Amelia 42.

The victim was a lawyer and her name was Martina Scialdone, he worked in a law office in via Panama, in Parioli.

