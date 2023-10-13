Lawyer Oleksiy Ladin was detained in Crimea

Lawyer Oleksiy Ladin, who at one time represented the interests of Kremlin prisoner, journalist Vladyslav Yesipenko, was detained in Crimea.

As reported journalist Anton Naumliuk, who is friends with a lawyer, Ladin traveled from Rostov-on-Don in Russia, where he defended Melitopol activist Yaroslav Zhuk, who is accused of a terrorist attack, in the Southern District Military Court.

“Ladin arrived in Simferopol at half past five and was immediately detained. His house was searched. Where he is now is unknown. Preliminarily (but this has not yet been verified) he is accused of discrediting the Russian army for posts on Facebook. the journalist reports.

Edem Bekirov, Server Zekiryaev, Osman Arifmemetov, and Refat Seydametov were among Ladin’s defenders.

Meanwhile, “Crimea. Realii writes that a person was detained and tortured on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula, who tried to find out the whereabouts of the deported Ukrainian children. Kateryna Rashevska, who represents the public organization “Regional Center for Human Rights”, told about this at the OSCE conference. After that, it was decided to stop collecting such information. However, many similar data are published by Russian propagandists, which helps to form an idea about the number of children and the features of their forced displacement.

We will remind that a terrible incident happened in the fall in occupied Yalta – a 60-year-old man beat a man and his wife from Dnipropetrovsk region to death with a bat. The reason was the pro-Ukrainian position of the spouses.

Photo from Anton Naumlyak’s page

