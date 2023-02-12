After endorsing the arguments and evidence provided by the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a prison against José Alberto Toncel Gutiérrez.

The lawyer, apparently, would be responsible for running over Lady Beltrán Bermeo with his vehicle, who was traveling on her bicycle on a road north of Valledupar (Cesar). The events were recorded on January 28 at 7:30 in the morning on the road that connects Valledupar with San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira.

The probative material shows that the victim was not helped by the driver who ran over her and that he fled the scene and left her abandoned on public roads. The woman herself was taken to a city clinic where she arrived without vital signs.

Thanks to the videos and photographs provided by passers-by, the characteristics of the vehicle involved in the accident were known.



Through a telephone call made to the Police Station of the corregimiento La Junta, La Guajira, information was obtained from the driver. The person he called assured that Toncel Gutiérrez was the one who was driving the vehicle on the day of the accident and indicated the location of the car.

His capture was in charge of the National Police. A prosecutor from the Cesar Section charged him with alleged responsibility for the crime of manslaughter aggravated by flight. Given the forcefulness of the evidence collected, the man agreed to the charge.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure on Toncel Gutiérrez in a prison

