Lawyers as bogus self-employed – withholding of wages

According to the Federal Court of Justice, whether a lawyer works freelance in a law firm or is employed does not depend solely on the contract between the parties. In addition to the general criteria, it is also important to consider who bears the entrepreneurial risk and how the remuneration is handled. If employees pay their social security contributions themselves, this circumstance does not mean that the offense of misappropriation of wages does not apply, but can only be taken into account when determining the penalty.

Lawyer colleagues employed as bogus self-employed

A lawyer in Traunstein concluded a freelance contract with twelve of his colleagues. They worked 40-60 hours a week for him, were assigned the mandates by him and use his internal office infrastructure. He paid them a fixed salary. For the most part, it was regulated in an additional agreement that the contractual partners’ own mandates outside the law firm required his approval. According to the findings of District Court of Traunstein From February 2013 to December 2017, he owed the social security agencies a total of around 120,000 euros in 189 cases. He was therefore sentenced to a total of one year’s imprisonment on probation and a total fine of 300 daily rates of 200 euros each for withholding and embezzling wages. The withheld contributions have been confiscated. Both the lawyer and the public prosecutor filed an appeal Federal Court of Justice – partially successful.

offense of 266a StGB

According to the criteria of social security law, BGH according to the defendant, despite the contractual agreements, was clearly an employer and established an employment relationship subject to social security contributions with the twelve lawyers. He determined the working hours, place, content and type of work for his bogus self-employed workers. They would not have borne any entrepreneurial risk and would have received remuneration independent of the law firm’s profit. According to the judges in Karlsruhe, the accused used the additional agreement to annul the contract for freelance work. As a result, the salaries paid would only have constituted a net remuneration and he would still have had to pay social security contributions. According to the First Criminal Senate, the contributions paid by his employees to the social security funds do not render the criminal offense irrelevant, because these are not third parties, but the illegal workers. These payments could only be taken into account in sentencing.

Calculation of the amount of damage

The Traunstein Regional Court has dem BGH according to the calculation of the amount of damage not comprehensible. In this respect, the judgment does not correspond to the presentation requirements of the § 267 Abs. 1 Clause 1 StPObecause you extrapolate from the net to the gross salary § 14 Abs. 2 SGB IV could not verify. Both the basis of calculation and the method of calculation must be presented in the grounds of the judgement, since the damage is fundamental to the extent of the debt and to the confiscation decision. The mere reference to information from experts is not enough for the 1st Criminal Senate, especially since there would also be strong deviations from the extrapolations in the judgement. The BGH therefore lifted the sentence and referred the matter back. The judges pointed out that with regard to § 41 StGB it should be checked whether the accumulation of a prison sentence, a fine and confiscation makes sense in order to punish the perpetrator.