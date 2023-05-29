Lawyers ask the Judiciary to investigate irregular handling in the drawing of cases – Diario La Hora

PROCESSES. Causes that are processed in the judicial function would have an irregular handling. (Photo: File)

Legal professionals say that the Comptroller’s report, apart from being forceful and revealing, leaves lessons that alarm the user of the Justice system.

The National Federation of Lawyers, together with the Pichincha Bar Association, ask the Judicial Council (CJ) to file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office to open a criminal investigation into the systems and the alleged perpetrators of the alleged irregular handling of the Automatic System of Ecuadorian Judicial Processing (Satje).

This, after a special examination by the State Comptroller General (CGE) revealed, at the beginning of May 2023, the existence of vulnerabilities in the lottery system for court cases.

The Comptroller audited the functionalities of the Satje system, which are used for the raffle of causes, between April 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021.

The objective was to verify the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information registered in this system, which allows drawing lots and assigning the different cases to the judges.

The special examination of the Comptroller determined the existence of problems and alleged irregularities in the lottery of causes, where he found that, between April 2017 and December 2021, 723 officials they held draws for causes in the Satje without authorization to do so.

How is it possible that warnings of this nature regarding the system of draws for causes have not been corrected and the door is left open so that any interested party manipulate the draw of causes and will it end up with a predestined purpose? questioned the president of the Federation of Lawyers, José Alomía.

pointed to that urges the Judiciary to take corrective measures in the administrative field, changing the responsible personnel who have used these “cheating” mechanisms.

Ciro Guzmán, director of the Pichincha Bar Association, believes that the problem is caused by the manipulation of the lottery system through the “opening of rolls to tens or hundreds of employees”, where, without their knowledge, someone enters using their keys and passwords. Thus the cases are handled irregularly.

The assignment of the roles (a computer mechanism or judicial key that allows access to the system to enter cases) is a power of the officials in charge of the Human Talent Unit, Guzmán said.

He was a lawyer for the former legal assistant Gabriela Beltrán, who in October 2021 received administrative sanctions and was dismissed by the Council of the Judiciary for alleged irregularities identified in the constitutional actions brought by former mayor Jorge Yunda.

Their separation occurred in the context of the alleged irregular lottery within a request for precautionary measures presented by former mayor Yunda in the Iñaquito Judicial Unit.

According to Guzman, Gabriela Beltrán’s passwords were violated to be enabled in judicial units where she did not work.

Transparency violated

In his special exam, The Comptroller’s Office also identified that there was a change in the lottery of 77 judicial processes despite the fact that the computer system had already initially returned an automatic result.

This occurred because “before and after the draw, direct instructions were entered into the database, without any authorization.”

According to the control entity, this is due to the lack of controls on access to the databasewhich caused the principle of transparency in the drawing of causes to be broken.

The auditors determined that between 2017 and 2021, in 396.089 causes non-automated draws were carried out, which led to the identity of the assigned judges being revealed, even before the draw. Furthermore, the Comptroller assumes that other 169.301 cases were assigned to judges who were not on duty.

This caused that the principle of transparency is not guaranteed and that the principles of speed and due diligence in the entry of cases are affected. (SC)

“It must be controlled that there is no manipulation of the systems”

The lawyer Arturo Moscoso is in favor of a “self-cleaning” of the system Justice, to improve the quality of the judges, and control that there is no manipulation of the systems because, as a result of the Comptroller’s report, pernicious elements arise for the application of Justice, he said.

“What is happening is serious and nobody does anything; the Justice continues to be manipulated and unfortunately it begins to be seen as if it were something normal ”.

However, Moscoso considered that, although the Comptroller’s Office also has the power to establish criminal responsibilities, at the same time the intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office would be vital to bring those responsible to justice.

El 8 de febrero de 2023, la Judicatura informó que se registró intermitencia en el funcionamiento de los servicios tecnológicos institucionales, por lo que, para estabilizar los servicios, se realizó un mantenimiento de los servidores.